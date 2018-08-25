Fresh coat: Muralists revitalize Fort Worth neighborhood after bad rep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH--The future looks bright for one Fort Worth neighborhood. Local artists have gathered to share the vibrancy of a community that once had a bad rep.

"I think the big picture here is we want to change the narrative of the Northside. I think the Northside has had a negative narrative over the years."

For Arnoldo Hurtado and other Fort Worth artists, this culturally-rich mural is more than just a symbol of pride for the city.

"So this is a community effort project we're working on a mural that's a 110 feet wide by 20 feet tall. It's a crime prevention group that we started four years ago called Communidad 27," said Hurtado.

Hurtado says their efforts have helped reduce crime in the neighborhood over the years, leaving time to give back through art and community events.

The mural is dedicated to the mariachi students of Northside High School.

"These are real students that you're looking at up here. They're from Northside High School called Mariachi Espuelas de Plata and a couple of years ago that same program went all the way to Carnegie Hall to perform and they did a great job of representing the Northside," said Hurtado.

Rewriting the narrative, with each paint stoke, one wall at a time. The mural will be revealed on September 16 at Franko’s Market at 2622 Azle Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76106.