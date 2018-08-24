New magazine focuses on Latinas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- A new magazine focusing on Latina's across the nation is about to break barriers.

'Latina Weekly' was founded by 18-year-old Ahtziri Roman, who also goes by "Z."

"I just grew up in a very white community where I didn't have any role models or people on tv to look up to or place to go for advice," said Roman.

Latina Weekly focuses on the success and issues Latina's face today.

"A lot of the time people don't realize that there are all types of Latinas," said Roman.

Roman is hosting an event Saturday at FGIII Art Production, 2101 W. Clarendon Dr. Suite 200 to promote her first-ever hard copy.

"Party vibe, but also celebrating. It's an event to celebrate Latina's and to celebrate the success of the first edition," said Roman.

The event will showcase vendors, Latin food and a Latina DJ.

The online version is already a hit with more than 1,100 subscribers after it launched back in February.

Although the articles spotlight the Latin community, the message is relatable to everyone.

The magazine is published four times a year.