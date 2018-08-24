Medical Mission: Local doctors fly to Guatemala to help patients in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- For several years, Dr. Jorge Corona has volunteered with other surgeons to help save lives in a country that needs it the most.

"Our idea is to take healthcare and improve the lives of people in remote areas in Guatemala," Dr. Corona told NewsFix. "There's not enough doctors or specialists that help with the needs.”

This year he and 120 other volunteers plan to perform over 100 procedures. Most of their patients receive life-changing surgeries including cancerous tumor removal or cleft palate treatment. One of Dr. Corona's first mission in Guatemala was to help a woman found in the hills suffering from a large eye tumor.

"We did her surgery and a year later she came to see us and her recovery was remarkable she was able to see."

On Friday, Dr. Corona and other medical volunteers with International Esperanza Project loaded trucks full of medical supplies to send off before their big trip. Most of the supplies are donated by local organizations such as AMN Healthcare.