Measles case confirmed at Plano West Senior High School

COLLIN COUNTY - Plano ISD and the Collin County are warning parents of measles at Plano West Senior High School.

Collin County Health Care Services has confirmed one case at the school, after a student came down with the virus last week, and the agency is checking those who may have been exposed.

Health officials are urging anyone in that area who may have been exposed to contact a doctor. Signs and symptoms of measles include cough, high fever, rash of tiny white spots inside mouth, red or watery eyes, and runny nose.