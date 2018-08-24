Lewisville ISD offers job training programs for high school seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISVILLE-- Going to college after high school might be the traditional route for many high school students, but what if college just isn`t a part of your plan?

One local school district says that's not a problem!

"Not a lot of students want to actually go off to a four-year college, so these are great alternatives for those students," Doug Emery, an automotive technology instructor at Career Center East, told NewsFix.

These alternatives include internships with local businesses that lead to careers as auto mechanics, electricians, welders, cosmetologists, and so on.

"Before this program, I had absolutely no idea how to work on cars at all," Christian, a high school senior and auto mechanic intern, told NewsFix. "I`ve learned everything from how to change a tire to simple electrician skills."

After high school, Christian hopes to land a job as a mechanic.

This path into the job industry seems to be a national trend.

A recent article by job review site Glassdoor, lists 15 top companies that don't require college degrees for many of its applicants. The surprising list includes technology giants like Apple, Google and IBM.

Is college becoming a thing of the past?

One thing remains the same, there's still more than one way to skin a cat.