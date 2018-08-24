Johnson County deputy arrested for sexual misconduct with a child

JOHNSON COUNTY – A North Texas sheriff’s deputy is accused of sexual misconduct involving a child.

Toby Bryce Allison, 23, a newly-appointed and now former deputy in the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, is accused of sexual misconduct involving a 13-year-old girl.

JCSO says a ‘credible’ phone tip August 14 led to an internal investigation, aided by the Texas Rangers, and Allison’s subsequent arrest. The alleged incident took place when Allison was off-duty.

Allison was terminated from JCSO August 24 before being arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000.