Dallas children book creators are rewriting narratives, celebrating different cultures

DALLAS-- There is a new chapter being written inside childrens' books by Dallas authors and illustrators.

Dallas author, Maureen Eno says it’s a domino effect. "You see all these amazing people just popping up, and just sharing their cultures and sharing their beliefs.” She says she wants her (someday) children to read all kinds of books, “Asian author, or a white author, black author, Indian author."

S he’s written a few books, celebrating the African culture.

“I definitely felt like this is something I had to do, it was just on my heart,” says Eno. “I have a little nephew, he’s 10 now, and you know, I just didn’t really see that much diversity in children’s books, and come to find out following up with some research that there was a bit of lack with stories of cultural diversity.”

Koton and The Courageous King Of Kindness is the story of a young boy overcoming fear, believing in his dreams and using his mind to create the unimaginable.

The story represents what it manes to love and live fearlessly. It also gives children around the world an opportunity to explore African culture.

She says, “I feel like we are getting more of an experience from other countries, you know. Having a child read this book to me, and love it lets me know that they are interested in a world unknown, they are interested in the different foods and skin tones, different languages.”

Meanwhile, a UT Dallas student is illustrating a book celebrating Muslim women.

Hi #VisibleWomen! I'm Aaliya, an animation student and freelance illustrator. I've worked on UNDER MY HIJAB (2019) and am currently working on MUSLIM GIRLS RISE (2020) with @SalaamReads

✨Portfolio: https://t.co/wLurMK9zLj

✨Instagram: https://t.co/q7og9MGIKi pic.twitter.com/mNwrDbzQPV — Aaliya Jaleel (@Aaliyamj) August 20, 2018

They are helping to turn the page, telling a new story for generations to come. “Love with our hearts, and take care of each other, together," Eno reads out of her book.