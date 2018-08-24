Cheddar’s confirms 500,000 customer credit cards targeted in cyberattack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've visited cheddar's scratch kitchen in the past year, your credit cards could be compromised.

Parent company Darden Restaurants Inc. says Cheddar's Scratch Kitchens in 23 states fell victim to a cyber attack back in November 2017 to January 2018.

The restaurant chain believes more than half a million customers' credit card information have been affected in the cyberattack.

Cheddar's says the restaurant chain will provide free identity protection services to those customers affected by the breach. A message with detailed information has been added to Cheddar's website.

States affected by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Cyberattack: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.