‘Whatever it takes’: Creative videos draw people to Tennessee animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee animal shelter is doing whatever it takes to get the animals adopted, and it seems to be working.

"I have no shame. I am never embarrassed. Whatever it takes, I'll do it," said Trent Stacy, who works at the West Memphis Animal Shelter.

When Stacy started at the shelter, he and a volunteer came up with a creative way to market the adoptable animals on Facebook.

"It's gotten to the age where a picture of a dog or cat doesn't work anymore. You need live video, and if you can crank it up a little bit, it really changes the whole game," he said.

Stacy and the animal put on matching costumes and put together a short video.

The costumes range from sharks to superheros to pop stars.

The videos are not only eye-catching, but are garnering a lot of attention.

More than 33,000 people like the shelter's Facebook page, which is more than the population of West Memphis.

"Whoever is on the video, nine out ten times they're adopted or a rescue comes and they are out of here," he said with a smile. "When we would skip a few days, people would be like where are those costume videos? Where is the next one? Where is the next one? We have a huge following of people who love those videos."

Stacy said he's always thinking about his next costume and co-star.

"He should be a superhero possibly or maybe a turtle would look good on him?" he said while looking at one of the dogs.

He said that video will be posted soon.

You could learn more by checking out their Facebook page.