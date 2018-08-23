Former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver’s trial continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Roy Oliver's trial continues, things got real tense when the former Balch Springs cop took the stand.

He's accused of shooting and killing unarmed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in April of last year.

Initially, Oliver said he feared for his life when he shot at the car Edwards and his brother were in while leaving a party.

He was fired when body cam video didn't back up his story.

Today, we learned more.

Oliver claimed that night would've ended differently if Jordan's brother, who was driving at the time, listened to his commands.

The ex-cop also says he suffers from PTSD.