Double amputee marine receives vehicle with customized hand controls

LITTLE ELM - Marine Corporal Michael Fox lost both of his legs after he was injured in an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan, but that hasn't stopped him from smiling...or telling jokes.

"I have got smaller feet now, so I can walk in any shoe store and purchase a pair of shoes," Fox said.

Thanks to Caliber Collision and Geico, Fox will be whipping around in a completely refurbished Nissan, complete with hand controls customized to adapt to his injury.

"It's incredibly humbling and I'm incredibly grateful for all of you," Fox said after getting the keys to his new ride.

Fox was nominated to receive the car by an organization called "Homes For Our Troops," that works to support post 9-11 veterans and their families.

So what's the first stop?

"Whataburger," Fox said. "But they're feeding us lunch here, so it'll be home right after this."

It's a vehicle, perfectly fit for a hero.