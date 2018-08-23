Denton drug bust turns up more than $1 million in opioids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - A big drug bust in Denton turned up more than $1,000,000 worth of opioid drugs.

Along with the cache of drugs, Denton police seized guns, along with the cache of drugs, in an investigation officials say spanned several months.

The investigation started after police found out an employee of a freight delivery company was stealing packages that were enroute to pharmaceutical companies in the North Texas area.

Two people have been arrested. No word yet on the charges they will face.