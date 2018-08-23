Dallas police officer arrested in DeSoto for indecency with a child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DeSOTO - Police in DeSoto police have arrested a Dallas police officer for indecency with a child.

Sr. Cpl. Joe Ramos, Jr, of the Dallas Police Department, turned in himself to the DeSoto Police Department on Wednesday, after a First Degree felony warrant had been issued for his arrest.

DeSoto police say investigators have been working on the case since 2016 and now had enough evidence to issue a warrant for Ramos Jr's arrest.

The DPD officer is out on bond and is on administrative leave from DPD.