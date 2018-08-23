Crowley middle school student dies during football practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crowley, TX -- A 13-year-old middle school student died Wednesday night after collapsing during football practice.

Kyrell McBribe-Johnson was an 8th grader at Summer Creek Middle School, he started school for the first time at Crowley ISD Tuesday.

Johnson attended Mansfield ISD before the transfer.

School officials say during practice he collapsed and was unresponsive. He was taken to two hospitals before he was pronounced dead.

A former football player for Crowley High School and middle school says he knows first hand how bad the heat can get and urges for students to drink plenty of water and let their coaches know the moment they don't feel well.

So far there is no word on what caused Johnson's death.

School officials sent an email to parents, click here to read it.