WANTED: whoever threw rocks at cars driving on the George Bush Tollway

ROWLETT- Imagine driving down George Bush Tollway at full speed when bam! a rock hits your windshield.

It was all too real for the man driving this car.

“It went just to the left of the steering wheel. Just to the left of his head,” says Lt. David Nabors with the Rowlett Police Department.

Investigators are searching for the person or people who were throwing rocks at cars driving on the tollway in Rowlett on Saturday evening.

Several cars are damaged, and the man driving this vehicle… the rock hit him in the chest.

“You could easily kill someone, even just by dropping a rock from the bridge without throwing it. So it’s an extremely dangerous game that somebody was playing,” says Lt. Nabors.

But, they ain’t playin' once they snag the criminal, or criminals.

Yeah, that’s assault with a deadly weapon, which is a felony here.

“We need the public’s help in trying to identify the people on the bridge throwing rocks, if you see anybody on any railroad property please call because that’s an offense, that’s trespassing on railroad property,” says Lt. Nabors.

Thankfully everyone is okay, but be warned, who ever was playing games, the police department is asking for any information, because the damage it caused isn’t funny at all.

If you have any information, please contact the police department at 972-412-6220.