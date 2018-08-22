‘Plan for the worse and hope for the best’: Mayor of Honolulu prepares for Hurricane Lane heading towards island

HONOLULU, HI– A year ago today, Harvey was just a glint in the Gulf of Mexico. It was a tropical storm that weakened.

A mere three days later, it was a category four hurricane that hit Southeast Texas, damaging and destroying 100,000 homes and killed more than 80 people.

Fast forward to today, all eyes are on Hawaii. Not because of its beautiful beaches but because a category five hurricane is getting closer and closer.

“It’s going to be close but you know, hope for the best and if we’re lucky everybody is ready. If it doesn’t hit us, it will be good,” said Oahu resident Vesega Pili.

Winds are already hitting the 155 mph mark and flash flood warnings are in effect for all the islands.

“We are anxious,” said Oahu resident Anne Harrison. “We looked at the track this morning and saw that it’s coming nearer than we thought to Oahu, so trying to prepare.”

Preparing means stocking up on water, generators, and toilet paper. The National Weather Service says this storm could be life-threatening.

“Take this very seriously. Don’t have fatigue,” said Mayor of Honolulu Kirk Caldwell. “I’m hoping it changes course but we can’t assume that and then have a major problem and say ‘well we are hoping.’ So we’re planning for the worse and hoping for the best.”

Hurricane John was the last category five hurricane to hit the islands. That was back in 1994. That storm passed well to the south and didn’t cause any deaths or even major injuries. Lets hope Hurricane Lane decides to take a similar path.