Man arrested for impersonating Grapevine police officer

GRAPEVINE -- Someone please tell this man that it's not Halloween.

Raimond Jett Nutz was arrested for impersonating a police officer.

Grapevine Police said the 24-year-old pulled over a woman on State Highway 26 for "speeding" but told her she wouldn't get a ticket if she gave him some cash. That's when the woman knew something wasn't right about this officer.

She trusted her gut instinct and drove off. She said the man was driving a white Ford Crown Vic with red and blue flashing lights, but his uniform was baggy and didn't have a specific police department insignia.

She later contacted Grapevine Police and the suspect was arrested but was released after posting $2,500 bond. We'll have to watch and see whether Nutz trades his cop uniform for a jail jumpsuit.