Little League’s tiniest fans get ready for the Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- You're never too young to start celebrating baseball in Williamsport.

To help celebrate the Little League World Series, the UPMC Susquehanna hospital in Williamsport is giving each newborn baby a baseball uniform onesie and a handknit skull cap that looks like a baseball.

When a news crew from WNEP visited the hospital on Tuesday, the nurses were dressed up and some wearing foam fingers and baseball hats.

Families say they really enjoy this time of year and that this moment will be something they can share with their little ones when they get older.

"It is definitely something that is going to be remembered. To have a baby in Williamsport is fun. It's busy. The hospital is bumpin'," said new Ty Kanoff.

The hospital plans to continue handing out the baseball hats to the newborns until they're all gone. The Little League World Series takes place in Williamsport every August.