Furry friend becomes top dog at Arlington pet company

Arlington, TX-- A five year old doodle rescue is taking over an Arlington-based company called Petmate.

"CFO" stands for Chief Four Legged Officer. That's right, Charlie the CFO is making executive decisions by giving the paws up or down on the products.

"We will have her test new products, both her pet mom and her give us opinions on some things we are developing," said Petmate Executive Vice President, Chris Wilson.

The lucky pup gets a hefty $5,000 dollar salary for one year and "bonefits" including a $5,000 check to her favorite charity.

Charlie is a rescue dog living in New York, and she decided the money will go to Dogs NYC, a non-profit organization that connects rescue organizations, adopters, fosters and other partners together in a shared mission to help animals in need.

The company says voting in this new boss wasn't easy, they looked through thousands of furry friend resumes before deciding Charlie made the cut.

"She's toy obsessed, very opinionated, really friendly and just all of the things you would want in a dog," said Paige Chernick, Charlie's mom.

The new chief already sat in on a board meeting testing out some toys.

If she likes the ideas the company is set to develop the product, but if Charlie gives the no-go, it's back to the drawing board.

So far, we think it's safe to say Charlie's given her paw of approval.

To keep up with Charlie, follow her on Instagram @puppynamedcharlie