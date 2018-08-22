Flower Mound high school dress code video is being called sexist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOWER FOUND, TX - They say dress for success. But, One North Texas high school is failing miserably for trying to educate students about the school's dress code.

The principal of Edward Marcus High School in Flower Mound is apologizing over a video that portrays girls who are obviously skirting the dress code.

The video, created to make a fashion statement, backfired after it was posted on social media.

According to the student handbook, male and female students "may wear long pants of appropriate length or shorts of appropriate length, at or about mid-thigh or longer."

Principal Will Skelton says there was supposed to be a fashion show to let students know what to wear and what not to wear, but decided to produce a video instead. Skelton regrets the video and says it "absolutely missed the mark."

Perhaps next year, they'll include the parents and students to make a better "uniformed" decision.