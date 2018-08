Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The search is finally over for 70-year-old Roy Lee Cook. Dallas police say Cook's skeletal remains were found by a hiker Sunday morning floating in a southeast creek in the Trinity River.

A silver alert was issued for Cook, who had dementia, after he went missing August 2. Home security video showed him walking out of his home in the 800 block of Lawton Drive home in the middle of the night.

Cause of death for Cook has not yet been determined.