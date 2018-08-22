Beto O’Rourke defends NFL kneelers at campaign rally in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- All eyes are on the highly contested Texas senate race.

A new NBC News poll shows incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is barely holding onto his lead. The democratic challenger, Congressman Beto O`Rourke, continues to close the gap. He trails by only four percentage points.

Many political insiders now believe the El Paso native could very well cruise pass Cruz come November when voters head to the polls, and this is a big deal in a state where the last time a Democrat held a senate seat the year was 1993.

CW33's NewsFix show caught up with a few LGBTQ supporters in Dallas who say O'Rourke speaks their language.

"Beto supports our community, supports the interests of our community, his opponent most definitely does not," one supporter said.

"The political climate today needs someone like Beto," another chimed in.

Cruz, however, is slamming his opponent for being too liberal, telling reporters "Congressman O'Rourke is running far, far to the left."

A video of O'Rourke at a recent Houston rally appearing to defend kneeling NFL players is now a viral sensation.

“Peaceful, nonviolent protest including taking a knee at a football game to point out that black men, unarmed, black teenagers, unarmed, and black children, unarmed, are being killed at a frightening level right now, including by law enforcement, without accountability and without justice,” O’Rourke told the crowd through cheers and applause.

Speaking to supporters in Corpus Christi over the weekend, Cruz challenged his opponent.

“When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American (than players taking a knee), well I got to tell you, I can,” Cruz told his enthusiastic supporters who cheered in agreement.