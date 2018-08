Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWSIVILLE - Bond has been set for the man accused of stabbing his 16-month old son, Ashton Ness, to death in Lewisville.

Blair Michael Ness is charged with Capital Murder and has a $1.5M bond.

A resident shot Ness in the leg from a second story balcony to stop him from stabbing baby Ashton. Responding officers took him to the hospital for treatment.

He's still in the hospital.

The incident took place Sunday in the courtyard of Oak Forest Apartments off I-35 and Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville.