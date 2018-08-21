Dallas officer run over by car during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A chase led to a Dallas police officer getting run over early Tuesday morning.

It all started around 7:30 am. A utility van that was suspected of being stolen was pulled over on the 4200 block of Western Street.

Police told the two suspects to get out of the vehicle, but one ran.

That's when a third suspect appeared driving a Ford Fusion.

The suspect running hopped on the hood of the car, but the officer was holding him while the driver pulled away.

The cop ended up losing his grip, was pulled under the car and run over. He was taken to the hospital, and luckily, is in good condition.

The driver of the car was later arrested by police.