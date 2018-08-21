Chinese electric car launched in Plano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- Move over Tesla.

A new electric car is gearing up for an impact on the U.S. market after being unveiled in Plano onTuesday.

The compact SUV is manufactured by electric carmaker Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

"Kandi is a leading manufacturer, electric vehicle manufacturer from China," a company representative, Johnny Ti, told NewsFix.

They're teaming up with the Dallas-based auto parts sales company, Sportsman Country, to bring you the green machine, calling it China's sweet solution to pollution.

"We think that people who love technology are going to love this vehicle," Heather Craig of Halo Autosports told NewsFix.

As this business partnership plays out in the Lone Star State, there's quite a contrast between the U.S. government and Chinese officials. Tensions are expected to reach a fever pitch this week when the two meet to discuss trade.

New tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods are expected to be met with a similar punch from the Chinese on U.S. goods.

Where's the sportsmanship?

We don`t know, but here`s a good question. Do you have a taste for the Kandi machine?

Manufacturers say it will cost less than $20,000.