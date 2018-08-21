Affluenza mom Tonya Couch denied release from jail with lower bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARRANT COUNTY - Welp. Tonya Couch won't be chilling on her own couch anytime soon. That's because a judge just refused to lower the bond for the mother of Affluenza teen, Ethan Couch.

Tonya's been in jail since June after testing positive for methamphetamine, a direct violation of her probation. On Monday, her lawyer tried to argue that same failed drug test was not accurate.

The judge denied the motion to reinstate and lower her bond. Tonya is awaiting trial in November for money laundering and hindering apprehension of a felon.