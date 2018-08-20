Video shows rescue of mother, son and dog after vehicle plunges into California marina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Dramatic video captured over the weekend shows lifeguards rescuing a mother, her son and a dog after the driver crashed through a guardrail and plunged into the water of a Long Beach, California marina.

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. Saturday when a pickup truck went "blasting" into the water from an elevated parking lot in the Alamitos Bay Marina, Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jeff Jones explains in the video.

The footage shows the lifeguards working quickly to first free the woman through the passenger side window.

As a lifeguard heads to the driver's side to rescue the man, he gives the rescuer a small dog. The window then appears to malfunction and rolls back up. Eventually the lifeguard is able to get the man out of the truck, the video shows.

The mother and son were treated at the scene and eventually released, Long Beach Fire Department officials tweeted after the incident Saturday. Authorities had previously said that the two were a couple.

Officials told KTLA the man was wearing a cast, which became stuck on the gas pedal, causing him to crash into the fence.

"There are so many ways this could have gone bad," Jones told KTLA. "To see that happen, and for everyone to end up fine and to watch the humanity of everybody jumping in, it kind of gives me chills."