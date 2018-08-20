Plano girl cuts off hair every few years for Locks of Love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- The first day of school is a perfect excuse to show off a new hairdo!

For one Plano girl, the big chop was all for a good cause.

"Instead of just throwing it away... I could donate it," 9-year-old Isabel Sanchez said.

Isabel grows her hair out every couple years just to cut it all off in the end, but this year, all that weight came off her shoulders when Bashia Johnson took her hair into her own hands!

"This year, I was the only stylist and they had two barbers," Johnson said. "I just took care of all the kids as they came through the line."

When Isabel saw Bashia's hairstyle, she knew exactly what she wanted.

"I thought that it would look good on me," Isabel explained. "Usually I'm used to having long hair."

"I was shocked because she's 9! Then her mom told me this is her third time doing it so then I was shocked again because it's like, you do this for fun?" Bashia said.

It was about much more than just cutting a few split ends.

Bashia added, "I was just there to be a blessing and then that blessed me."

"I think that it's nice and kind," Isabel said.

The hair will go to Locks of Love where people under the age of 21, who suffer from hair loss, can feel what it's like to have luscious locks.

Neither Isabel nor Bashia plan on stopping anytime soon, either.

Isabel said she wouldn't stop donating until her hair stops growing and Bashia said she won't stop cutting hair until her hands stop working.

"I try to do it whenever they call me or they need me. I try to show up. That's what 'Got Bashia's' all about. I got you," Bashia said.