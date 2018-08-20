MeToo leader, Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento accused of sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A leader of the Me Too movement and one of Harvey Weinstein's first and most vocal accusers is facing her own sexual abuse allegations, accused of paying off a teenager who accused her of sexual assault.

The New York Times says Italian actress Asia Argento paid $380,000 to Jimmy Bennett, a fellow actor who played Argento's son in the 2004 film The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things.

Bennett claims the actress sexually assaulted him in a hotel room several years later, shortly after his 17th birthday. He says his encounter with Argento traumatized him and hurt his career.

Argento has not yet commented on the report, but many social users are outraged -- especially considering the fact this payment allegedly came just months after Argento accused Harvey Weinstein of rape.

To sexually assault a minor is disgraceful. But to hide her filth, and at the same time speak out against sexual harassment which she is guilty of is utterly contradicting and disgusting. — Moh (@Moenights) August 20, 2018

I was so hoping some part of this was #asiaargento story wasn’t true but @nytimes seems 2 have the facts lined up. I’m speechless. No way does this excuse #HarveyWeinstein. This is a separate predator-power matter. My ❤️ breaks for Mr Bennett...and for Mr Bourdain. — Maria B (@MariaBPhotog) August 20, 2018

It's not clear whether Argento and Bennett have contacted each other since the payment, but she did 'like' one of his social media posts back in July.