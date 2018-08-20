Join the Club: Lady Sole Expo proves kicks are for the girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Lady sneakerheads united at the Lady Sole Expo to show off their cool kicks and prove sneakers aren’t just for the guys.

“Lady Sole Expo was started in September of last year, it was born out of necessity that we saw a niche being missed in the sneaker community. We’d go to a lot of expos and we saw that the target of women demographic was being missed, said Robert Comradd Jr. of Lady Sole Expo.

The event was a chance to buy, sell and trade kicks all while kicking off a new female sneakerhead revolution. Proving the ladies want comfort and style over heels.

“There’s a very small collection for them and so we wanted to change that culture and have something specifically for women and that’s why we’re trying to cater to them,” said Devon Comradd of Lady Sole Expo.