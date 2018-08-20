GOP house candidate: I was abducted by aliens

The Miami Herald over the weekend made its endorsements in a local congressional race, an otherwise routine development that is making headlines for an odd reason: The candidate endorsed by the newspaper in the Republican primary not only believes in aliens, she claims to have been abducted by them, reports Newsweek.

The Herald does not try to dodge the issue in backing Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera for the 27th District.

“We realize that Rodriguez Aguilera is an unusual candidate,” the editors write. “Last year, she told the Miami Herald—and several Spanish-language media outlets—that she believes in extra-terrestrials. She says when she was 7, she was taken aboard a spaceship and, throughout her life, she has communicated telepathically with the beings, which remind her of the concrete Christ in Brazil. There you have it.”

However, the newspaper agrees with Rodriguez Aguilera that this is a “non-issue” and irrelevant to the race. The Herald instead praises her political and business background, along with her “Working Class Agenda.”

Rodriguez Aguilera tells the Washington Post that “what people care about is a candidate that can bring jobs,” not anything she might have to say about extra-terrestrials.

One footnote on the latter issue: Rodriguez Aguilera says she learned from the aliens that Coral Castle, a limestone tourist attraction in South Miami-Dade, is, in fact, an ancient pyramid. (A Mississippi man is speaking out about his own supposed alien abduction decades ago.)

