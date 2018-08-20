Back to school for Dallas ISD, largest school district in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Tens of thousands of students across North Texas headed back to the classroom on Monday after a hot a humid summer break.

They're the last batch to start off the semester. Some school districts got a head start last week.

NewsFix visited to L. O. Donald Leadership Academy which went through some recent changes. It was formerly known as L.O. Donald Elementary School, but is starting the school year as an innovation school with a mission "to empower students to envision themselves as leaders."

"I'm going to become a leader which is going to help the rest of the school become leaders," one student told NewsFix.

L.O. Donald is also now a Dallas ISD choice school, which means students all across the city can attend.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa was on hand to usher in the teachers and students before sitting down to talk with a few of them.

Over at Arlington, the ISD tweeted a photo of fourth graders learning about what it takes to become a chef or hair stylist.

https://twitter.Com/arlingtonisd/status/1031552598610984961 ]