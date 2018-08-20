5,000 jobs up for grabs at Dallas ‘You’re Hired’ fair Thursday

DALLAS – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is hosting DFW’s second annual You’re Hired Job Fest this week.

“Have you ever been to a job fair that feels like a blind date – you get all dressed up, only to feel awkward and rejected?” Jenkins asked in a statement for the fair. “Well, this is a Job Hook-up! These employers are highly motivated and they have great jobs available in logistics. So, if you need a job, or know someone who does, next Thursday, come see Clay.”