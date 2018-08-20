5,000 jobs up for grabs at Dallas ‘You’re Hired’ fair Thursday

DALLAS – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is hosting DFW’s second annual You’re Hired Job Fest this week.
Jenkins and Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas are hoping to fill more than 5,000 jobs. Reps will be on site for companies including UPS, Amazon, Walmart, and Fed-Ex.
“Have you ever been to a job fair that feels like a blind date – you get all dressed up, only to feel awkward and rejected?” Jenkins asked in a statement for the fair. “Well, this is a Job Hook-up! These employers are highly motivated and they have great jobs available in logistics. So, if you need a job, or know someone who does, next Thursday, come see Clay.”
The companies are offering competitive wages, some with the possibility of tuition reimbursement. Immediate needs are in areas including logistics, warehouse, transportation, shipping & receiving, and more.
You’re Hired Job Fest
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 23
Gilley’s Dallas
1135 S. Lamar Street
Dallas, TX 75215
32.768777 -96.797987