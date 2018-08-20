16-month-old Lewisville boy beaten, stabbed to death by father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISVILLE - And now to a heart-breaking story out of Lewisville. Investigators have been working through the night trying to find out what would have caused a father to beat and stab his 16-month-old son to death in broad daylight.

It happened yesterday afternoon at the Oak Forest Apartments off I-35 and Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville.

A neighbor saw what was happening and shot the man in the leg. Police have arrested the father, but have not released his name. The child's mother was at work when this was all happening.