Ready, set, fight! Water balloon fights hits the streets of Deep Ellum but it’s all for a good cause

DEEP ELLUM-- Ready, set, fight!

The largest water balloon fight took place in Deep Ellum on Sunday. This one-day event was adults only and it benefited Foundation 45 a local non-profit offering free mental health, addiction and suicide prevention counseling to the community.

"Today was water balloon wars which is our largest fundraiser of the year. It's a giant water balloon fight we have food trucks, water slides, alcohol, DJ's. All kinds of fun things and it's a really easy and great event that allows for our neighbors to give back to our cause." said Jennifer Sturgis of Foundation 45.

The water balloon fight started in 2015 and continues to grow larger each year. Check this out, they average 40 to 50 thousand water balloons during the event, but it's not just for fun and games.

"It's a lot of fun, but there is a cause we are here for. Ultimately, we are here to make sure that our friends and neighbors are safe, happy and healthy. And if they are not okay, they understand there is somewhere they can go and say "I'm not okay." said Sturgis.

What a great way to enjoy a hot sunny day but also give back to those who really need it.