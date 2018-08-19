Dallas priest accused of sexual abuse and stealing from his parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-Call it a public confession, victims who once felt ashamed of speaking out are now telling their stories of sexual abuse committed by those in the Catholic clergy.

On Thursday, the Vatican broke its silence on the Pennsylvania grand jury report detailing decades of child sexual abuse and cover ups.

That report showing more than 300 priests have been credibly accused of abusing more than a thousand children.

"The abuses described in the report are criminal and morally reprehensible, these acts robbed the victims of their dignity and in many cases it also meant the loss of their faith,” said Greg Burke, the Vatican spokesman.

On Sunday, the pope vaguely addressed the sex scandal plaguing the Catholic Church, instead he relied on a statement the Vatican previously issued.

Closer to home the Catholic Diocese of Dallas admitted that one of their own was accused of sexual abuse.

Three adults accusing former pastor, Reverend Edmundo Paredes for sexual abuse that took place over a decade ago at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

The diocese says they suspended Paredes and he is no longer allowed to function as a priest, but to make matters worse they can't seem to find him. They've hired a private investigator and suspect he has fled to his native Philippines.

According to the diocese the priest also admitted to financial misconduct with parish funds.

With only more victims expected to come forward and pressure mounting to oust those who covered up these crimes, one can only hope faith is restored.