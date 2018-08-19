Concert collapse: fans injured at Backstreet Boys concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THACKERVILLE, OK-- Backstreet Boys were back and then just like that, they were gone.

The 90's hit boy band was set to perform in at the WinStar Casino Oklahoma on Saturday but a strong storm swept the area causing a structure to collapse right before they hit the stage. Officials say the storms came through fast.

"They notified patrons in the area who were standing outside the concert venue waiting in line for it to open. That they need to seek shelter that there was a storm coming through. Many of those patrons did not heath those warnings because they were excited about the concert and wanted to keep their space in line." said Kym Koch Thompson, WinStar World Casino and Resort.

At least 14 people were injured, they were treated at the scene and later taken to a hospital. The Backstreet Boys did release a statement saying,

"We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight's weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!"

Officials say the concert will be rescheduled for a later date.