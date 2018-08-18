Teen who pushed ‘friend’ off bridge is now facing jail time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, OR-- She says she thought it was a harmless joke.

"She had asked me to give her a push and I didn't think about the consequences I thought she'd be fine," Taylor Smith told Good Morning America.

But now 18-year-old Taylor Smith is being charged with reckless endangerment after she pushed her friend 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson off a bridge in Washington State.

"I have five broken ribs. There's air bubbles in my chest. I could have died easily." said Holgerson.

Authorities say Smith admitted to pushing Holgerson off the bridge but says she was just trying to help her over come her fears, and now it may cost her, her freedom.

Smith faces up to a year in jail and up to two years probation. Holgerson is now out of the hospital, and will need time for her pain to subside. Hey, with friends like that who needs enemies.