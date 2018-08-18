Organizations come together to help families in need before school starts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP ELLUM-- It's the last weekend before school starts and what a better way to end it than by helping those in need. Well, that's exactly what Hope Supply Co. and Feed the Children hope to do.

"What we are doing here today, we are assisting 400 families in need. We are handing out food, essentials and AVON within these boxes that are set to sustain a family of four up to a week. This event is sponsored by Teleperformance." said Rebecca Blay, with Feed the Children.

Hundreds of families in Dallas will be able to enjoy non-perishable food items and the simple every day basic needs some take for granted like toothpaste, razors and shampoo.

"How this is scouted out is based on an area due to poverty, poverty level. Most of these events are held at our Teleperformance site but our site is not conducive with the families who need it . So, we partnered with Owenwood, Feed the Children and Hope Supply Co. to come to east Dallas and we can be where the families could be come to us to get the essential they need." said Roderick Evans with Teleperformance.

The organizations aim to instill hope for families as this event and by the looks of it they did. Hey back to school is stressful enough with help like this families will now have a little less worry.