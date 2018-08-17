Omarosa releases new tape, dragging Trump’s daughter-in-law in the feud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- It's another round of the dramatic showdown between President Trump and former aide turned nemesis Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

The reality TV villain unleashed another secret recording Thursday, throwing the president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump squarely in the ring.

Manigault-Newman says the conversation with Trump took place in December after her firing from the White House, and that she released it to back up claims in her tell-all new book 'Unhinged.'

Manigault-Newman was allegedly promised $15,000 a month in "hush money" if she accepted what she calls a "fake job" with President Trump's future 2020 presidential campaign.

She says she plans to continue releasing tapes that she recorded during her year-long stint in the White House.