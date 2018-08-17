Oak Cliff works brings job training to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - If you're looking for the land of opportunity, you might want to start in Oak Cliff.

The Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce launched a program called "Oak Cliff Works," that offers job training and guidance to people living in under-served communities, putting them on the path to success.

"This program, Oak Cliff Works, is designed to take those individuals who currently live, work, and play here and give them an opportunity to have a career," said Chamber of Commerce President Kiyundra Gulley.

Places like Methodist Dallas are community partners that are training residents with face-to-face outreach, to help funnel them directly into the workforce.

The program is paid for through a grant, so it's free of charge for anyone looking to breathe some life into their resume.

All you've got to is take the first step!