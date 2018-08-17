Lemonade for a cause: Student raises money for the ‘Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- You know the saying, when life give you lemons, make lemonade.

Well, Skylar Kaye is doing just that by standing up for a cause all while putting Texas on the map.

It's calle d the 'Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge' the concept was originally started by nine-year-old Brynne Rhodes who wanted to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation after her mom was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

Now, children from all over the U.S. are up for the challenge including Skylar and her senior classmates from her high school in Dallas.

"My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, and I've been raising money ever since I was 12-years-old. I raised $20,000 and I've been doing it every single year," said Skylar.

Texas is the 12th state to stand for the cause. Other states include, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida and even Alaska.

"If enough people out there are willing to do lemonade stands it would be so amazing. Anything counts, any donation is so great. You can donate at http://www.pinklemonadestandchallenge.com I think we can find a cure for cancer and there could be an end to it if enough of us are willing to raise money and awareness." said Skyler.

The 'Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge' hopes to raise $50,000 in 20 states, and from the looks of it, Skyler and her friends will be able to meet that goal. Today alone they raised $550 . Way to go guys!