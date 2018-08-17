Ice Cube and Big 3 crew showing Dallas streets some love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- The Big3 playoffs are beginning on Friday night in the Big D.

You know what that means, don't you? Some big things for the community!

Ice Cube, the creator of the Big3, and the crew are in Dallas giving back.

A post shared by Ricky Davis (@therickydavislegacyfoundation) on Aug 17, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

Before the game, they stopped at the Family Gateway Homeless Shelter to serve food, sign autographs, and dedicate the basketball court.

“You know, bring a little sunshine, that’s what it’s all about,” Ice Cube says.

It's nothing new. Ricky Davis has been doing this for a while. Ice Cube just took The Ricky David Legacy Foundation to the next level.

Ricky Davis is a retired NBA player who started the foundation to :help others help themselves."

“It’s a blessing that Ice Cube has put this together to give us the platform to get hit the communities and just give back where we can. Trying to help people help themselves and just give them a little love,” says Davis.

“Cause it’s bigger than basketball, you know," Ice Cube says. "When I told these guys about the Big3, and they blessed me by being apart of the league, I explained to them that I wanted to do things in the community, and it wasn’t about just going to play a basketball game, but it was about leaving the communities better than when we found them. A little more love, a little more happiness.”