Help an animal in need: Adoption fees waived this Saturday!

ANNA, TX--If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, well it's your lucky day.

Dallas, along with other cities nationwide will take part in 'Clear the Shelters' event where all adoption fees will be waived.

"All of the adoptions will be fee waived. The animal will still be spayed, neutered, micro-chipped, current on vaccinations and heart worm tested if applicable. The adoption process is the same its just the adoption is going to be fee waived and its really an opportunity for us to really get the community involved and try to really empty our shelter," said Whitney Hanson, Dallas Animal Shelter.

This is the fourth year for the event with more than 800,000 pets were adopted last year! And the staff at the shelters hope this year hundreds of animals find their 'fur-ever' homes.

"We hope to find a home for every single animal that's available here at shelter. So, that's 400 pets! So, whatever time you can show up their will be lovely pets waiting for you." said Hanson.

But one woman in Anna, Texas is looking for 'fur-ever' homes for puppies she rescued. They were born with Muscular Dystrophy. A disease that causes weakness and loss of muscle. The puppies and their rescuer, Deanne Murillo will be at the Canine Cookie Company in Mckinney from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Clear the Shelters participating locations:

http://www.cleartheshelters.org/

Dallas Animal Services 9:30am-5pm

1818 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas TX 75212

(214) 670-6800

http://dallascityhall.com/departments/dallas-animal-services/Pages/Search-Adoptable-Pets.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/dallasanimalservices/