DISD votes in favor of property tax increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The Dallas Independent School District voted in favor of putting a 13 cent property tax increase on the November ballot.

The 13 cent tax rate would give Dallas schools an additional $126 million each year.

The Strong Schools, Strong Dallas Coalition has come out in support of the measure.

According to Dallas News, this is the 3rd time in 3 years that district officials have asked the school board for more funding. Previous effort in 2016 and 2017 failed.

If passed, the tax increase will go in front of Dallas voters this November.