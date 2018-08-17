Dallas, Fort Worth officers return to line of duty after being shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas police are still trying to piece together how an undercover cop got shot, and a suspect was shot and killed.

It all started around 5:20 am Friday morning on 4000 block of North Jim Miller Road.

"As officers arrived there was plainclothes deployment officer nearby. That officer came upon two suspects. There were shots exchanged between the officer and at least one of those suspects," said tactical support officer, Paul Stokes. "That officer was struck in the leg one of the suspects was struck and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The undercover officer is now in stable condition. The second suspect fled the scene but was later caught and taken into custody.

As that investigation continues to unfold, a happier situation unfolded in Fort Worth Friday.

Officer Xavier Serrano is all smiles now and happy to be back in the line of duty after being shot nearly two years ago when he, along with other officers, responded to a suicidal person.

That call turned out to be a lot worse when it was revealed the shooter, Michael Fleece, had just killed his father. So when cops showed up, he opened fire on the officers before killing himself.

Although much of that day was a blur for Serrano, there are some things you just never forget.

"I remember going up to that shed," Serrano said. "I remember a gold colored handgun coming out from behind something and start taking rounds."

NewsFix was there in 2016 when Serrano was released from the hospital several days after being shot. Since then he's undergone several surgeries, but says the support for those around has kept him uplifted.

"We got support from everyone that I could imagine," Serrano said. "From the police department, family, friends, the community, and every bit of it just helped."