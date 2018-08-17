Chew on This: Mamoun’s Falafel spices up Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Middle Eastern food has a long a rich history, but the craze is taking Dallas by storm. And, one of Big D's favorites is Mamoun's Falafel

"Mamoun's started in 1971 in New York right on MacDougal Street,” Bassel Ghassani told Newsfix. Ghassani is the franchise operator of Mamoun’s Falafel. "It was one of the first authentic middle eastern restaurants in the area."

And now, they're serving up authentic eats in Uptown, starting with the falafel. Mamoun's uses a made from scratch recipe with chickpeas, grounded with onion, garlic, parsley, and spices. Perfect to stuff in fresh pita bread.

"And then we do have a lot of good vegetarian items on our menu,” Ghassani said. “We provide hummus, baba ganoush, tabouli."

Chew on This: Mamoun's has something for meat lovers, too.

"We have our shawarma and it's built basically on skewer and we shave it to order,” Ghassani told Newsfix. “And it's 100 percent lamb. It's a thin slice of lamb stacked. And of course, the type of fat that comes from the lamb that's what gives it the great flavor."

And if you're still hungry, Mamoun's has an assortment of desserts that'll please any sweet tooth. From mabrumeh, to baklava.

So, if falafels are your fave – or if you're looking to try a taste of the middle east for the first time – give Mamoun's a try. Your palette will thank you!