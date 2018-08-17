13-year-old stabs attacker after she was kidnapped on her way to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Police in Ohio say a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped on her way to school and stabbed the suspect before escaping, according to WJW.

The teen told police she was abducted when she got off a bus and driven to an unknown location where she was assaulted.

The victim, a student at Saint Martin de Porres Catholic High School, was able to stab her attacker and escape.

"We are fully cooperating with the police on this matter, and we must be sensitive to the privacy of those involved. So, I simply can’t go into any more detail," said Chaz Napoli, the school's president. "The safety of our students, teachers, staff and visitors is our top concern. Saint Martin De Porres has a track record on safety that we all take pride in, and we’ll continue doing everything possible to keep our community safe."