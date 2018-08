Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WISE COUNTY -- One person is dead and three others are injured after a plane crash in Wise County.

This happened at the Rhome Meadows Airport last night around 8:00 PM. That's about 30 miles North of Fort Worth.

Officials say the plane was trying to take off but instead crashed in a field.

The pilot died at the scene.

One man, who was a passenger, was rushed to the hospital with serious conditions.

Two children were also on that plane. They are in the hospital. Their conditions aren't unknown.