Texas college student gets a custom Whataburger decorated dorm

SAN ANTONIO — After picking out classes and before the first day of school, one of the hardest decisions a college student can face is figuring out how to decorate their dorm.

Do you want a movie theme? Do you have a certain color scheme? Or will you just keep it simple?

Well, one San Antonio college student didn’t have to debate because fast food chain Whataburger did it for him.

Enrique Alcoreza became a resident assistant last year at Trinity University. To welcome his residents he decorated the entire hall with personalized Whataburger logos and signs. Alcoreza says he just wanted show them what he loved most about college.

Fast forward to this year, and Whataburger decked out Alcoreza’s room with custom Whataburger decor from wall to wall.

From “no onion” and “ketchup” pillows, right down to a Whataburger mouse pad, they left no part of the room untouched. The company even went as far as to put a few sauces in the dorm in case Alcoreza was in the mood for a late night patty melt!

They were able to put the finishing touch by adding a Whataburger-orange patio table complete with a mug and coasters.

Guess the burger joint meant it when they said they’ll make it “just like you like it!”